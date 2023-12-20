CBSE Revokes Affiliations From 25 Manipur Schools Over NOC Issues

File (Representative Photo)

In a sweeping move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has terminated affiliations for 25 schools located in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts of Manipur. The abrupt decision stems from the absence of crucial No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued by the Manipur government, a mandatory requirement according to CBSE regulations for schools seeking affiliation.

SARAS 4.0 Exclusion Highlights Administrative Lapse

The exclusion of these 25 schools from the CBSE's School Affiliation Re-Engineered Automation System (SARAS 4.0), designed for real-time updates on school affiliations across India, underscores the gravity of the administrative lapse. The sudden removal from the 'affiliated' list raises concerns about the adherence to regulatory processes and proper documentation.

Manipur Government Vows Strict Action

In response to this revelation, the Manipur government has issued a stern warning, promising decisive action against those responsible for violating both state education and CBSE regulations. This strong stance by the government hints at potential legal consequences and accusations of fraudulent activities in the submission of affiliation requests to the central board.

Noteworthy is the fact that among the affected schools, eleven gained CBSE affiliation between May 2020 and May 2023, while an additional 14 secured affiliation within the last six months. All 25 schools are concentrated in the hill districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, regions marked by heightened tensions between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes since May.