COP28 2023: 12-Yr-Old Manipur Climate Activist Storms Stage Over Protest Against Fossil Fuels; Detained For Over 30 Minutes

Licypriya Kangujam, a 12-year-old climate activist hailing from Manipur, stole the spotlight at the United Nations Climate Conference 2023 (COP28) in Dubai. Dashing onto the stage, she boldly held a sign which read, "End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future."
Undeterred, the teenager delivered a brief yet impactful speech protesting against the usage of fossil fuels. Her passionate stance earned her applause from the audience, demonstrating a shared concern for environmental issues. However, her time on stage was short-lived as she was escorted away by the security officials. COP28 Director-General Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi commended Licypriya's enthusiasm, urging the audience to applaud her once again.
Kangujam Was Detained For Over 30 Minutes
Licypriya took to social media to share her experience, revealing that she was detained for over 30 minutes post-protest. Expressing frustration in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, she emphasized that her only crime was advocating for the phasing out of fossil fuels, which are the primary contributor to the climate crisis. Her plea for support and criticism of the UN's handling of her protest brought attention to potential violations of child rights on UN premises.
In another post, Licypriya questioned the revocation of her badge, asserting that protesting against fossil fuels should not warrant such consequences. She argued that her actions were in line with the principles of the UN, asserting her right to voice concerns within this global forum.
Global Dialogue At COP28
The phasing out of fossil fuels emerged as a focal point of discussion at COP28, with nearly 200 countries engaging in discussions to address this critical issue. With 60,000 delegates from 190 nations participating in this year's climate conference in Dubai, Licypriya's intervention added a youthful perspective to the discourse. Notably, as a Special Envoy of Timor Leste, her activism extended beyond national boundaries, emphasizing the interconnectedness of climate issues on a global scale.