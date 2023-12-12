COP28 2023: 12-Yr-Old Manipur Climate Activist Storms Stage Over Protest Against Fossil Fuels; Detained For Over 30 Minutes

Licypriya Kangujam, a 12-year-old climate activist hailing from Manipur, stole the spotlight at the United Nations Climate Conference 2023 (COP28) in Dubai. Dashing onto the stage, she boldly held a sign which read, "End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future."

Undeterred, the teenager delivered a brief yet impactful speech protesting against the usage of fossil fuels. Her passionate stance earned her applause from the audience, demonstrating a shared concern for environmental issues. However, her time on stage was short-lived as she was escorted away by the security officials. COP28 Director-General Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi commended Licypriya's enthusiasm, urging the audience to applaud her once again.

Manipur’s young climate activist Licypriya reportedly kicked out of COP28 UAE! Her protest today on climate crisis disrupting the UN High Level Plenary Session of COP28 and has been detained by the UAE police. pic.twitter.com/G2JpBvbemQ — Naga Hills (@Hillsnaga) December 11, 2023

Kangujam Was Detained For Over 30 Minutes

Licypriya took to social media to share her experience, revealing that she was detained for over 30 minutes post-protest. Expressing frustration in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, she emphasized that her only crime was advocating for the phasing out of fossil fuels, which are the primary contributor to the climate crisis. Her plea for support and criticism of the UN's handling of her protest brought attention to potential violations of child rights on UN premises.

Here is the full video of my protest today disrupting the UN High Level Plenary Session of #COP28UAE. They detained me for over 30 minutes after this protest. My only crime- Asking to Phase Out Fossil Fuels, the top cause of climate crisis today. Now they kicked me out of COP28. pic.twitter.com/ToPIJ3K9zM — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 11, 2023

In another post, Licypriya questioned the revocation of her badge, asserting that protesting against fossil fuels should not warrant such consequences. She argued that her actions were in line with the principles of the UN, asserting her right to voice concerns within this global forum.

What is the reason to cease my @UNFCCC #COP28UAE badge for protesting against the fossil fuels? If you're really standing against the fossil fuels, then you must support me and you must immediately release my badges. This is gross… pic.twitter.com/NgfT0ElJ5J — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 11, 2023

Global Dialogue At COP28

The phasing out of fossil fuels emerged as a focal point of discussion at COP28, with nearly 200 countries engaging in discussions to address this critical issue. With 60,000 delegates from 190 nations participating in this year's climate conference in Dubai, Licypriya's intervention added a youthful perspective to the discourse. Notably, as a Special Envoy of Timor Leste, her activism extended beyond national boundaries, emphasizing the interconnectedness of climate issues on a global scale.