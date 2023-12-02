COP28 2023: Italian PM Georgia Meloni's '#Melodi' Selfie With PM Modi Breaks Internet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi experienced a joyful moment during the COP28 climate action summit in Dubai when he took a selfie alongside his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

The 46-year-old Italian leader shared the selfie with PM Modi on her social media accounts, accompanied by the caption, "Good friends at COP28" along with the hashtag '#Melodi'. By Saturday morning, the post on Twitter had garnered over 17.6 million views. On Instagram, the post had over 5 lakh likes.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi encountered Meloni during the sidelines of the COP28 gathering and expressed that India and Italy were jointly pursuing a future characterised by sustainability and prosperity.

"Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future

Met PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit.



Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future. pic.twitter.com/IbiYLzqS4t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

Modi, Meloni camaraderie blossomed during G20 summit

The camaraderie between PM Modi and Meloni gained attention when the Italian leader visited Delhi for the G20 Summit in September. Upon her arrival, she exchanged handshakes and pleasantries with PM Modi, leading to shared laughter during a brief conversation.

In a tweet on September 17, the Italian leader extended birthday wishes to PM Modi on his 73rd birthday, referring to him as a "friend."

"Happy Birthday Wishes @narendramodi. A friend committed to building the future and proud of the history of a great nation close to Italy," she wrote in Italian.

Auguri di buon compleanno @narendramodi.

Un amico impegnato a costruire il futuro ed orgoglioso della storia di una grande Nazione vicina all’Italia. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2023

Memefest on Twitter as #Melodi trends

As the Italian PM shared the picture with the #Melody, the internet users lost it, making way for a memefest. Here are some of the top memes under the hashtag #Melody.