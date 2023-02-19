Bihar Board 2023: Fear of missing exam forces students to run amid heavy traffic on highway; watch video

Girl students running on National Highway to reach exam centre | Twitter/@kumarprakash4u

Patna: In order to reach their exam centres on time, girl students in Bihar were seen to be running on the national highway amid heavy traffic.

The students, who are taking the Bihar board exams, had to run for about 2 kilometers to reach the centre in Kaimur, according to reports. The girls made the choice to ditch public transport as the traffic would have made them reach the centre late, thus getting debarred from taking the exam.

The video of the girls running on the national highway went viral on social media with Twitter users raising questions about the poor state of affairs.

"It is futile to talk about the situation of jam in Bihar. Even when BJP was in government, and even now, not only this, even before, especially during board exams, it becomes even more hellish. There is no responsibility of anyone in this, the whole fault is of the public. Why go out of the house when you know that there will be jam," said a tweet by an individual named Kr S.

Another user lamented the traffic shown in the video. "Shameful traffic arrangement," said the tweet.

Some have also praised the girl students for their determination to reach the exam centre.

"Salute to the 'woman' power. Will fight against the system, will move forward," said the tweet by Gauri Sh.

While speaking with the Times of India, Kaimur district education officer Suman Sharma claimed that the issue of traffic jams is brought up in all the meetings with department officials but it goes in vain due to the 'poor construction work' on roads.

BSEB, also known as Bihar School Examination Board, is conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams. The exams began on February 14, 2023, till February 22, 2023.

