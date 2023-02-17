Dance teacher shakes a leg with his students during school annual day, viral video wins praise on internet

Students dancing with the teacher | Instagram/@flyerzzakil

In a video that is winning hearts on the internet, a dance teacher enacting dance steps for his students during a school's annual day has gone viral on social media.

The video, shared by an Instagram user @Flyerrzakil, showcased the choreographer matching the beats with his young students.

The dance video, which was posted a week ago, has since gained 897 likes and 72 comments.

The students can be seen enjoying the dance and grooving with their beloved teacher.

"I'm just stuck 🔥 because of the way u dance with your students 👏👏," said a comment by a user.

While another commented," I have a crush on you teacher also on your dance moves."

