9-Year-Old Student Beaten With PVC Pipe By Principal At Bengaluru School; Police Launch Probe

9-Year-Old Student Beaten With PVC Pipe in Bengaluru School | Image: Canva (Representative)

A shocking incident from Bengaluru’s Sunkadakatte area has sparked outrage after a mother accused a private school principal of brutally assaulting her nine-year-old son with a PVC pipe. The child has been admitted to a hospital for treatment after the alleged assault. The complaint has prompted a police probe and widespread condemnation.

Mother’s Allegation: Son Beaten Inside School Premises

According to the police complaint filed by Divya Shankar (30), her son Nayan Gowda C S, a Class 5 student at St. Mary’s Public School, was allegedly attacked inside the school premises on October 14 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

She stated that principal Rakesh Kumar repeatedly struck the child with a plastic PVC pipe, causing bleeding injuries. When the frightened boy tried to run, a teacher named Chandrika allegedly held him down, allowing the principal to continue the beating, as per the News 18 report.

According to the reports, the complaint further alleges that the school owner, Vijayakumar, was present during the incident but did not intervene. Instead, he allegedly stood by and watched the assault unfold. The mother claimed her son was left physically injured and mentally traumatised after the ordeal.

Threats and Intimidation After Complaint

According to the News 18 report, when Divya confronted the school authorities, she was allegedly warned not to ask too many questions and was threatened with consequences if she pursued the matter further. The school management reportedly advised her to take her son’s transfer certificate (T.C.) and leave the institution. Fearing for her family’s safety, Divya has sought police protection and demanded strict legal action against the principal, teacher, and owner.

Police Launch Probe, Review CCTV Footage

Police officials assured that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The child will undergo a medical examination to assess his injuries, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the school as part of the probe. According to media reports, a case has been filed against the accused under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000 (cruelty to a child), along with charges of causing hurt by dangerous weapons under BNS Section 118(1) and criminal intimidation under BNS Section 351(2).