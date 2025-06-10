 Bihar BEd CET Topper List 2025 Out: Bittu Kumar Of Gaya Tops With 108 Marks; 7 Boys, 3 Girls In Top 10
Bihar BEd CET Topper List 2025 Out: Bittu Kumar Of Gaya Tops With 108 Marks; 7 Boys, 3 Girls In Top 10

The Bihar BEd CET 2025 results have been declared by LNMU, with an overall pass percentage of 96.05%. Bittu Kumar from Gaya topped the exam by scoring 108 out of 120 marks. The top 10 list includes 7 boys and 3 girls, and counselling details will be announced soon.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Bihar BEd CET Topper List 2025 | File Image

Bihar BEd CET Result 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar has declared the Bihar BEd CET Result 2025. Candidates who took the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can check their Bihar BEd CET Result 2025 at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

The Bihar BEd CET 2025 results are out, with a remarkable overall pass percentage of 96.05%. Boys have fared much better this year, recording a 98.12% pass rate, whereas 93.88% of girls passed the exam. Category-wise, unreserved category reported a 94.56% pass percentage, and reassuringly, more than 90% of candidates in SC, ST, and EBC categories also passed.

Bihar BEd CET Topper List 2025

The top 10 rank holders consist of seven boys and three girls. The topmost rank has been bagged by Bittu Kumar from Gaya with 108 marks out of 120.

Top 10 Students (Name – Marks – District):

Bittu Kumar – 108 – Gaya

Sweety Kumari – 108 – Gaya

Aditi Kumari Soni – 108 – Bhojpur

Rishi Kumar – 108 – Patna

Pooja Kumari – 108 – Katihar

Vikash Kumar – 108 – Nalanda

Rajiv Ranjan – 108 – Sheikhpura

Gaurav Kumar – 108 – Vaishali

Ajay Kumar – 107 – Samastipur

Rajesh Kumar – 107 – Nalanda

