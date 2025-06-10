Bihar BEd CET Topper List 2025 Out: Bittu Kumar Of Gaya Tops With 108 Marks; 7 Boys, 3 Girls In Top 10

Bihar BEd CET Topper List 2025 | File Image

Bihar BEd CET Result 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar has declared the Bihar BEd CET Result 2025. Candidates who took the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can check their Bihar BEd CET Result 2025 at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

The Bihar BEd CET 2025 results are out, with a remarkable overall pass percentage of 96.05%. Boys have fared much better this year, recording a 98.12% pass rate, whereas 93.88% of girls passed the exam. Category-wise, unreserved category reported a 94.56% pass percentage, and reassuringly, more than 90% of candidates in SC, ST, and EBC categories also passed.

Bihar BEd CET Topper List 2025

The top 10 rank holders consist of seven boys and three girls. The topmost rank has been bagged by Bittu Kumar from Gaya with 108 marks out of 120.

Top 10 Students (Name – Marks – District):

Bittu Kumar – 108 – Gaya

Sweety Kumari – 108 – Gaya

Aditi Kumari Soni – 108 – Bhojpur

Rishi Kumar – 108 – Patna

Pooja Kumari – 108 – Katihar

Vikash Kumar – 108 – Nalanda

Rajiv Ranjan – 108 – Sheikhpura

Gaurav Kumar – 108 – Vaishali

Ajay Kumar – 107 – Samastipur

Rajesh Kumar – 107 – Nalanda

After the result declaration, Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) will begin the process of counselling in the near future. Candidates will be asked to register online, choose their desired colleges, and submit the counselling fee as part of the procedure.

Additional information, including counselling timetable, document verification, and college preference submission, will be announced shortly on the official website. Ahead of this, the candidates must be prepared to have all required documents in hand, like their academic certificates and a valid proof of identity, to successfully complete the counselling registration.