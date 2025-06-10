 Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025 Declared At biharcetbed-lnmu.in; Direct Link Here
The Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025 has been declared by LNMU at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Candidates can log in to check their results.

Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025 Declared | Official website

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: The Bihar B.Ed. CET Result 2025 has been released by Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Candidates can visit the official website of LMMU, biharcetbed-lnmu.in to view their results.

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: Steps to check the results

By following the instructions below, all applicants who took the test can view their results.

Step 1: Go to biharcetbed-lnmu.in, the official website of LMMU.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for the Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: After selecting "Submit," your outcome will be shown.

Step 5: Download the page and review the outcome.

Step 6: Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: Minimum qualify marks

In order to qualify for the Unreserved category, candidates must receive at least 35%, or 42 marks. In the meantime, in order to be eligible, candidates from the SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS, and Divyaang categories must receive at least 30%, or 36 marks.

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: Exam details

The exam was conducted in writing on May 28, 2025. The duration of CET-B.Ed.-2025 was two hours. A total of 120 multiple-choice questions were required of the candidates. They had to choose the best response from the four possible answers for each question and record it on the OMR sheet that came with the Question Booklet.

