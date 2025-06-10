Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025 Released At hscap.kerala.gov.in; Admission Begins June 10

Official website

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025: The Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025 for Plus One admissions has been formally announced by the Directorate of General Education, Kerala. The results were made public on Monday, June 9, 2025, via the hscap.kerala.gov.in portal for the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP). Candidates who applied for Class 11 admissions under the Single Window System at different higher secondary institutions in the state are the subject of this second round of allocations.

The admissions process based on the second allotment list will be held from 10 AM on June 10 to 5 PM on June 11, 2025, in accordance with the Directorate's official statement. With their parents or legal guardians present, students who have been assigned must physically report to the designated institutions.

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025: Steps to access the result

Step 1: Go to hscap.kerala.gov.in, the official HSCAP website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage's "Candidate Login" section.

Step 3: To log in, enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Go to your second allocation result and download it.

Step 5: During admission, take a printout of the results to turn in.

Direct link of the announcement result

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025: Documents required for admission

At the time of admission, candidates must present the following original documents:

Second allotment letter

SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) mark sheet

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Conduct Certificate

Caste or community certificate (if applicable)

Any other documents specified by the institution

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025: What's next?

Depending on the number of available seats, additional allotment rounds may be issued following the conclusion of the second round of admissions based on allocation. If more allotment stages are needed, the Directorate is anticipated to publish an updated schedule and a revised seat matrix.

Candidates are encouraged to visit Kerala HSCAP's official website for additional relevant information.