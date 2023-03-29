Bihar BEd. CET admit card 2023 to be out tomorrow at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Bihar B.Ed Combined Entrance Test (CET) admit card will be released by Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga tomorrow on March 30, 2023.
Candidates who registered themselves for the Bihar BEd. 2023 exam can download the admit card from the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
Exam Date
As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted on April 8, 2023. Candidates are advised to download the admit card at the earliest.
The registration was conducted from February 20, 2023 to March 15, 2023. The submission of online applications with late fee and editing was from March 16, 2023 to March 20, 2023.
Exam Duration
CET-B.Ed.-2023 shall be of two hours duration.
Exam Pattern
Bihar BEd. 2023 entrance Test will be of 120 objective type questions each carrying one mark.
