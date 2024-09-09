BHU UG Spot Round 2024 Registration Window Opens At 5 PM Today At bhu.ac.in, Apply By September 11

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is set to begin its application process for the BHU spot round of undergraduate (UG) admissions for 2024. The registration for the spot round will open on September 9 at 5 p.m.

Applicants can access the registration link through the BHU admission portal at bhu.ac.in. The deadline to submit applications for this spot admission is September 11, with the seat allotment results for the final spot round to be announced on September 12.

During the BHU spot counselling round, applicants must upload all needed papers, including Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, caste certificates, photographs, and scanned signatures.

“Banaras Hindu University (BHU) offers a four-year UG program for both Honors and Research, namely UG Honors and UG Honors with Research. Only 10% of students with a CGPA of 7.5 and above will be permitted to select UG Honors with Research based on merit,” the university said.

Here are the cut-off scores for various UG courses in Round 4:

For those who upgraded before the spot round registration, additional fees were required to be paid by September 7.