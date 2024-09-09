 BHU UG Spot Round 2024 Registration Window Opens At 5 PM Today At bhu.ac.in, Apply By September 11
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBHU UG Spot Round 2024 Registration Window Opens At 5 PM Today At bhu.ac.in, Apply By September 11

BHU UG Spot Round 2024 Registration Window Opens At 5 PM Today At bhu.ac.in, Apply By September 11

The last date to apply is September 11, and seat allotment results will be announced on September 12. Applicants must upload required documents, and only 10% of students with a CGPA of 7.5 and above can opt for UG Honors with Research.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is set to begin its application process for the BHU spot round of undergraduate (UG) admissions for 2024. The registration for the spot round will open on September 9 at 5 p.m.

Applicants can access the registration link through the BHU admission portal at bhu.ac.in. The deadline to submit applications for this spot admission is September 11, with the seat allotment results for the final spot round to be announced on September 12.

During the BHU spot counselling round, applicants must upload all needed papers, including Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, caste certificates, photographs, and scanned signatures.

“Banaras Hindu University (BHU) offers a four-year UG program for both Honors and Research, namely UG Honors and UG Honors with Research. Only 10% of students with a CGPA of 7.5 and above will be permitted to select UG Honors with Research based on merit,” the university said.

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric Completes A Month At NSE: Shares Continue To Decline; Fall Over 10% In 5 Days
Ola Electric Completes A Month At NSE: Shares Continue To Decline; Fall Over 10% In 5 Days
Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10
Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10
Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes
Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray

Here are the cut-off scores for various UG courses in Round 4:

Read Also
BHU Offers Free IAS Coaching, Announces Admission Date
article-image

For those who upgraded before the spot round registration, additional fees were required to be paid by September 7.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10

Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10

BHU UG Spot Round 2024 Registration Window Opens At 5 PM Today At bhu.ac.in, Apply By September 11

BHU UG Spot Round 2024 Registration Window Opens At 5 PM Today At bhu.ac.in, Apply By September 11

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Registration Process To Start Today At upneet.gov.in, Apply Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Registration Process To Start Today At upneet.gov.in, Apply Here

Crushed Body Of Nursing Student Found On Rail Track In Rajasthan

Crushed Body Of Nursing Student Found On Rail Track In Rajasthan

Kota: Principal Arrested For Deleting Ganesh Chaturthi's Post From School's WhatsApp group

Kota: Principal Arrested For Deleting Ganesh Chaturthi's Post From School's WhatsApp group