BHU Offers Free IAS Coaching, Announces Admission Date

Banaras Hindu University | File

Every year, numerous students take the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination, considered to be one of the most esteemed and challenging competitive tests in the nation. Despite facing several rounds of evaluation, only a small number of candidates succeed in passing the UPSC and achieving the prestigious designation of IAS officers.

If you're aiming to pass the UPSC exam, it's crucial to have the right guidance. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is providing free coaching for UPSC aspirants, and the university has announced the admission date for this program.

Keep reading to find out about the admission date, counseling details, and other information regarding BHU's Free IAS Coaching.

Admission Date For Free IAS Coaching:

As previously mentioned, Banaras Hindu University is providing complimentary UPSC coaching for IAS hopefuls and has disclosed the admission date. According to the university's official notification, enrollment for the free coaching for the Civil Services (Preliminary and Main) Examination, 2023-24, will take place from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on December 30, 2023. Assistant Registrar of the Centre, Ramesh Kumar Nigam, anticipates 300 student applicants, with only 100 being chosen.

Details On Candidates & Counselling:

Out of the 300 students who applied for the scholarship, 147 male candidates are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and 63 are female candidates. In the OBC category, there are 63 male and 27 female candidates, and ten disabled candidates have also been selected. The counseling will take place at the university, near the Dr. Ambedkar Center of Excellence (UGC HRDC) Cyber Library.

All admission details are available on the official website of Banaras Hindu University – bhu.ac.in. For any queries or discrepancies, candidates can contact the Dr. Ambedkar Center of Excellence via mobile at 9450071669 and/or email at dace.office@bhu.ac.in.