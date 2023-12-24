Breaking Down The Achievements Of Top 10 UPSC Toppers Of 2022-23

Six out of the top ten ranked IAS officers are women |

The UPSC Examination is widely regarded as one of the most challenging and prestigious competitive exams in the country, drawing thousands of students from all over the nation. However, only a select few manage to successfully navigate its rigorous multiple rounds.

As 2023 draws to a close, it's worth examining the top ten IAS officers in the UPSC Toppers List 2022-23, individuals whose aspirations became reality as they excelled in all examination rounds.

Notably, six out of the top ten ranked IAS officers are women. Let's delve into the achievements of these exceptional UPSC toppers.

IAS Ishita Kishore, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, clinched the top spot in the UPSC exams with an impressive 1094 marks. She holds a degree in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, and currently lives in Greater Noida, UP. Prior to her success in the civil services, IAS Ishita Kishore gained experience at Ernst & Young and is also an accomplished sportsperson. It took her three attempts to conquer the UPSC challenge.

IAS Garima Lohia clinched the second position in the UPSC rankings with a score of 1063 marks. She graduated in Commerce from Kirorimal College (KMC), Delhi University and hails from Bihar. Garima cleared the UPSC exam in her second try.

IAS Uma Harathin N, who secured the third rank in the UPSC, is a graduate of IIT Hyderabad with a degree in Civil Engineering. She cleared the exam on her fifth attempt, choosing Anthropology as her optional subject.

IAS Smriti Mishra achieved the fourth position in the UPSC Examination, scoring 1055 marks. She completed her schooling in Agra and pursued a BSc from Miranda House, Delhi University. In 2021, she faced a setback by failing the CSAT.

IAS Mayur Hazarika, who secured the fifth rank in the UPSC examination, is from Assam and scored 1054 marks. A medical professional, Hazarika earned her MBBS from Gauhati Medical College in Guwahati, Assam, and achieved this rank on her first attempt.

IAS Gahana Navya James achieved the sixth rank in the UPSC, just like IAS Mayur Hazarika. With a score of 1054 marks, she hails from Pala, Kottayam, and completed her Political Science degree at St Thomas College in Pala.

IAS officer Waseem Ahmad Bhat, achieved the seventh position in the UPSC Toppers List 2022-23. He passed the Civil Services exam on his second try, scoring 1053 marks, and is currently undergoing training to become an IRS Officer. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Waseem Ahmad Bhat holds a BTech in civil engineering from NIT Srinagar.

Anirudh Yadav, an IAS officer who secured the eighth rank in the UPSC exam, obtained 1051 marks. Hailing from Delhi, he completed his BTech and MTech in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology from IIT Delhi. Coming from a family with a background in civil services, Anirudh achieved this rank in his fourth attempt.

IAS Kanika Goyal, who hails from Model Town, Haryana, achieved the ninth rank in the UPSC exam with a score of 1045 marks after ten years of rigorous preparation. Additionally, IAS Anirudh Yadav, a graduate of Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) at the University of Delhi, passed the exam on her second try.

IAS officer Rahul Shrivastava achieved the tenth position in the UPSC exam this year with a score of 1043 marks, marking his success on his third attempt. Hailing from Patna, he pursued his early education there and went on to graduate from NIT Trichy with a degree in Instrumentation Engineering.