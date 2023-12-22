UPSC 2024: IAS Avinash Kumar Shares Tips For Candidates To Excel Interview Round

IAS Avinash Kumar |

The interview schedule for the UPSC main exam has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on December 19. A total of 1026 candidates are going to appear for the interview, which is scheduled to start from January 2, 2024 and end on February 16, 2024.

UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in India wherein every year more than 4 lakh candidates appear from the prelims exams out of which a little above ten thousand of them make it to the main exam and a mere thousand reach the interview stage to fill some odd number of seats.

To help the candidates ace their interview round, The Free Press Journal talked to IAS Avinash Kumar, Rank 17, UPSC CSE 2022 who shared some insightful tips and suggestions that will help the students in clearing the round.

Kumar stated that the candidates should first of all limit the number of mock interviews. There is no correlation between mocks given and the score achieved. "When a candidate gives too many mocks, there is too much unnecessary feedback. This would lead to answers getting mechanical over time."

During the interview candidates sometimes get too excited and reckless. He said that it is important for a candidate to have a certain amount of gravity in them. They should exhibit calmness, positivity and should have a balance of theory as well as practicality. Candidates should also make sure that the tone of the interview is set correctly. "Have sufficient amplitude, ample pause and give short, succinct answers."

There are also times when the candidates have to tackle bouncer questions efficiently. If you don't have an answer for the question just politely say that you are not able to recall the answer, or you are not very sure of the answer.

"Don't hide anything about yourself and be real. Your humble background is what makes you who you are," Kumar said.

Candidates should also not panic in case they don't have an answer. Accept that you don't know the answer frankly.

What to do:

Kumar also talked about certain tips that can help a candidate prepare for the interview:

1. Make a list of possible questions for your profile from your DAF―hometown, school, state, college, job, graduation subject, parents' profession, hobby etc.

2. Record your voice and improve your speech.

3. Make notes from current affairs.

4. Go through the Interview Transcripts of last year and mark the questions which are important and may be repeated for you.