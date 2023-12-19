UPSC Releases Interview Schedule for Civil Services Examination 2023 | File Photo

The schedule for the Interview round of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, December 19. Candidates can check the schedule at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC civil services interview rounds are scheduled to start on January 2, 2024, and end on February 16, 2024, according to the official timetable. For the afternoon session, the reporting time is 1 pm, and for the morning session, it is 9 am. For 1026 candidates, the schedule has been made available as of right now. The remaining contenders' PT schedules will be uploaded later.

Soon, the 1026 candidates' e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be accessible for download on the Commission's website at https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. Candidates will not be allowed to request a modification in the day or time of the Personality Test (Interview), as mentioned in the official notice.

The candidate's candidature will be canceled and no e-summon letter will be sent to them if they are unable to submit the DAF-II by the deadline.

UPSC result was out earlier

Earlier the UPSC 2023 mains result was released online at upsc.gov.in. 2,852 applicants were chosen by the Union Public Service Commission to move on to the UPSC 2023 interview stage.

The CSE (IAS) 2023 exam was administered by the Commission at the approved exam centers from September 15 to September 24. 14,624 candidates were chosen by the Commission took the main exam.