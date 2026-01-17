JEE Main Admit Card 2026 Released For January Session At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Exams From January 21

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: The JEE Main admit card 2026 has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam, all registered candidates may now download their admit card on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must log in with their application number and password in order to download their admission card.

Candidates will not be permitted to take the test without the admit card. In order to carry their hall pass on test day, applicants need download it before to the exam and print it out on a clear sheet.

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: Important date and time

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam dates (Phase 1): January 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam dates (Phase 2): January 28 and 29, 2026

Admit card release date (for exams on Jan 21–24): From January 17, 2026

Admit card release date (for exams on Jan 28–29): To be released later (in due course)

Exam shifts and timings:

- First shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon (IST)

- Second shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM / 6:30 PM (IST, depending on paper)

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

The instructions for downloading the JEE Mains admit card are shown below:

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website for JEE Main 2026.

Step 2: Click the link to download the JEE Main admission card.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and birthdate to log in.

Step 4: The screen will show a link to download the admit card.

Step 5: Download it, then print it off.

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name and roll number

Date of birth

Examination date and time

Exam centre address and reporting time

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Important exam day instructions and guidelines

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: Exam pattern

Exam subjects: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Exam duration: 3 hours

Total questions: 90 questions (30 from each subject)

Question pattern (per subject):

- Section A: 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

- Section B: 5 Numerical-based questions

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: Marking scheme

+4 marks for each correct answer

–1 mark for each incorrect answer

Maximum marks: 300