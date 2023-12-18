UPSC Prelims 2024: IRS Officer's Tips to Crack CSAT Exam Go Viral

Representative image

The UPSC civil services examination is nearing, and many aspirants are diligently preparing for it. They are engrossed in studying various materials, attending classes, making notes, and taking mock tests. Himanshu Tyagi, an IFS officer, has shared some valuable tips to help candidates clear the UPSC Prelims 2024, which is a qualifying for the Mains.

In a sequence of tweets, he advised that those who haven't already should begin working hard now in order to succeed in the 'most unpredictable and challenging stage' of the UPSC exam.

Prelims are the most unpredictable and difficult stage of the UPSC exam. So, work hard now. — Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) December 14, 2023

His following tweets emphasized that strategies critical for exam success are only effective when candidates have a firm grasp of the fundamentals.

Tricks play an important role in prelims. Without them, it is impossible to crack prelims. — Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) December 14, 2023

The official then provided advice on how to pass the CSAT qualifying paper, emphasizing that even IITians are struggling with it. He emphasized the importance of solving all the CSAT previous year questions not just once, but twice.

CSAT is new havoc now. Even IITians are failing in this paper. So, Take it seriously. — Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) December 14, 2023

He also recommended that candidates should participate in practice exams, create their own study materials, devise their own tactics, and prioritize reviewing.

Solve as many mock tests as possible. See what works for you, and what does not.



Make your own strategy. No spoonfeeding. — Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) December 14, 2023

In his final tweet, the IFS officer revealed the formula for achieving success in the Prelims exam. He expressed that Prelims success is equal to having a strong knowledge base, logical reasoning skills, utilizing tricks, confidence, and a bit of luck.