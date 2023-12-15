UPSC Releases Timetable for Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims 2024 at upsc.gov.in | Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the combined geo-scientist prelims 2024 exam. The preliminary examination for the UPSC combined Geo-Scientist is set to take place on February 18, 2024.

The selection process comprises three stages. Those who pass the preliminary examination will proceed to the main exam.

The combined geo scientist main exam 2024 is scheduled for June 22.

Those candidates passed in the main exam will be invited for the interview round, following which the final merit list will be published.

UPSC Geo-scientist preliminary exam schedule 2024:

Geologist and scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology):

Paper 1 - General Studies

Exam date and time: February 18 (9:30 am to 11:30 am)

Duration: 100 marks

Marks: 2 hours

Paper 2- geology or hydrogeology

Exam date and time: February 18 (2 pm to 4 pm)

Duration: 2 hours

Marks: 300 marks

Total marks: 400 marks

Geophysicist and scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics )

Paper 1 - general studies

Exam date and time: February 18 (9:30 am to 11:30 am)

Duration: 2 hours

Marks: 100 marks

Paper 2 - geophysics

Exam date and time: February 18 (2 pm to 4 pm)

Duration: 2 hours

Marks: 300 marks

Total: 400 marks

Chemist and scientist ‘B’ (Chemical)

Paper 1 - general studies

Exam date and time: February 18 (9:30 am to 11:30 am)

Duration: 2 hours

Marks: 100 marks

Paper 2 - chemistry

Exam date and time: February 18 (2 pm to 4 pm)

Duration: 2 hours

Marks: 300 marks

Total: 400 marks