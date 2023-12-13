UPSC CMS Exam 2023 Results Declared: Check Your Marks Now! | Representative Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the UPSC CMS Exam 2023 Results marks of recommended candidates. Candidates who appeared for Combined Medical Services Examinations or UPSC CMS Exam 2023 can check their marks by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

677 people have qualified for Category 2, and a total of 584 candidates have qualified for Category 1. On November 8, the commission released the UPSC CMS 2023 final result.

Applicants can access the UPSC CMS final marks 2023 by using their login information, which includes their date of birth and registration number.

It must be noted that the Union Public Service Commission conducted the Written Examination (Part I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination or UP CMS Exam 2023 on July 16.

Later, the Personality Test (Part II) was conducted from October to November 2023. The final results were announced on December 8.

How to View the UPSC CMS 2023 Result Marks:

Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Click the UPSC CMS Result 2023 marks of recommended candidates link on the homepage.

Links to Categories I and II will open on a new page.

Press the hyperlink.

There will be a PDF file visible on the screen.

Verify the marks and name you have on the PDF file.

Print off this page for your records.