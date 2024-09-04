 BHU UG 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT, Register From September 9
BHU UG 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT, Register From September 9

It is not possible for candidates to apply for the spot round if they are seated in the normal rounds or if they have accepted a seat previously.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

The schedule for spot-round admission to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is available on its official website. The schedule states that registration will open on September 9. Candidates who are interested may apply at bhu.ac.in.

Before the spot round on September 5, the BHU UG admissions process's seat upgrades must be finished. Those who decide to upgrade must alter their fees between September 5 and September 7. Following the upgrade procedure, the final seat matrix for the spot round will be decided.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who were given seats but were unable to pay their fees on time may also run. In addition, applicants who paid their fees but had their admissions revoked, rescinded, or rejected during verification are eligible to take part in the counselling process.

It is not possible for candidates to apply for the spot round if they are seated in the normal rounds or if they have accepted a seat previously. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements and would like to take part in the spot round have to go to their online dashboard, choose "Spot Admission," and pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 500.

How to apply?

-Go to BHU's official webpage.
-Select the link for spot-round registration.
-Save the application after making your selections for the spot admission allotment.
-Print the application so you have a copy for later use.

Important Dates

-Upgradation: September 5 

-Fee adjustment: September 5 to 7

-Spot round 1 registration: September 9 to 11

-Physical reporting of the admitted students (all regular rounds excluding spot round candidates): September 13 to 14

