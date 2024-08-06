Bangladesh Crisis: BHU Allows Pass Out Bangladeshi Students To Stay In Hostels Without Fees

Student protests in Bangladesh | File

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has decided to permit Bangladeshi students graduated from their university to stay on campus in the hostels till situation becomes safer for them. The decision was made with the best interests of the students in mind who have finished their studies at the university and were required to leave the hostels at the end of the program. BHU won't be charging any fees from the students as well.



Prof SVS Raju, Coordinator, International Centre, informed that keeping in view the challenges Bangladeshi students could face while returning to their home country, the university has decided that those students who wish to continue their stay in university hostels, will be allowed to do so and extend all possible help to them.

Prof Raju said, “We have assured the students that in case they face any other difficulty during their stay on campus, the university will take necessary measures to address that.”

Each year, BHU enrols hundreds of international students, many of whom come from Bangladesh.

While considering the ongoing situation in #Bangladesh, #BanarasHinduUniversity has decided to allow Bangladeshi passout students staying on campus to continue in hostels till the situation normalizes in that country. #BHU #BangladeshSituation pic.twitter.com/1owG257NCf — BHU Official (@bhupro) August 6, 2024

Situation in Bangladesh

Tensions are on a rise in Bangladesh after hundreds of people died and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 and fled the country for India. The escalating violence in the country is the result of student protests which started because of job quota system in the country.

Concerns among students and their families about returning to such an unsafe climate have increased as a result of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure from the nation and present presence in India amid growing turmoil. Widespread instability and increased concerns for personal safety are the results of this catastrophe.