BHU PG 2024 Admission Window To Close Today; Register Now

Today, June 3, is the last day to register for postgraduate (PG) admission for 2024 at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Applicants wishing to be considered for admission to BHU postgraduate programmes must complete the application form on the official website, bhu.ac.in, by 11:59 p.m. today.

BHU PG Application Correction

On June 5 and 6, the BHU PG application correction 2024 will be available. During this time, candidates who have already submitted the form can correct any inaccuracies. Fill out the registration form via the admission portal and upload all necessary files, including your caste certificate, graduation and class 10 and 12 transcripts, a photo, a scanned signature, etc.

Screening Process

The National Testing Agency will administer the BHU-PET 2024 through CUET PG 2024, the university stated. A combination of merit, group discussion, personal interview, practical testing, and physical fitness will determine admission to some of the courses.

How to apply?



-Go to bhu.ac.in, the official BHU website.

-Select the "PG Registration cum counselling 2024" option from the admission tab.

-Register yourself by selecting 'New Registration'.

-Cover the registration cost

-Print out the registration form after downloading it.



Candidates will use the BHU CAP (PG)-2024 site to apply and submit their preferences online. Under no circumstances will applications submitted through any other method be taken into consideration.