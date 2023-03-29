BHU launches new scheme to partially fund international PhD scholars enrolled with varsity

The scheme will also offer financial support of Rs 8,000 per month to the international PhD students at BHU, who don’t have any other fellowship. | Representative image

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has recently launched a new scheme to to provide support to international research scholars enrolled with the university. The scheme is focused at enhancing and promoting excellence in research as well as financial support to international PhD scholars who do not have any other fellowship.

As per the new initiative, international scholars will be given a credit incentive of Rs 40,000. This credit can be utilised to pay the user charges for the equipment at BHU for research work. Additionally, if the research scholar is a first author in a Q1 or Q2 journal, a further credit of Rs 30,000 will be provided.

The scheme announced under IoE initiative of the Government of India will also offer financial support of Rs 8,000 per month to the international PhD students at BHU, who don’t have any other fellowship.

They will also be provided with a contingency similar to the BHU-UGC non-NET Fellowship. International scholars publishing papers in Q1 or Q2 journals will be eligible to receive an additional one-time incentive of Rs. 84,000 similar to the research incentive given to BHU-Not NET Fellowship. At present, there are 57 such students who will be benefited from the monthly fellowship scheme.

Read Also BHU launches International Visiting Student Program for PHD scholars