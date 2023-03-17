 BHU launches International Visiting Student Program for PHD scholars
The Banaras Hindu University has launched a new scheme - International Visiting Student Programme for its research scholars under which the university students will get an opportunity to conduct their research in reputed global institutions outside India for a semester.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Representative image

As per the scheme, the selected research scholars will spend one semester (nearly six months) in world's top 500 institutions (as THE or QS rankings). The scheme aims to foster networking, facilitate collaborative research, strengthen institutional ties, developing experimental, theoretical and professional skills.

As per the scheme, the selected research scholars will spend one semester (nearly six months) in world's top 500 institutions (as THE or QS rankings). The scheme aims to foster networking, facilitate collaborative research, strengthen institutional ties, developing experimental, theoretical and professional skills.

Research scholars who have completed their course work with 8.0 or higher and have published at least two papers in their discipline in a journal of international reputation will be eligible for the programme. The research scholar will require consent from the host institution to provide necessary facilities in order to continue their research.

The research scholars will also receive a consolidated fellowship amount of $1800 per month for their semester abroad. They will also be provided with economy class flight travel, visa fee and health insurance (if required). Moreover, the scholar will also get travel allowance of around $600 within the host country to attend conferences or visit to other institutions of interest.

Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain, vice chancellor of BHU, stated that this programme will give exceptional Ph.D. students from BHU the chance to work in renowned research institutions or laboratories abroad and give them the chance to compete internationally.

