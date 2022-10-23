e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Madras students join Banaras Hindu University for ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

IIT Madras students join Banaras Hindu University for ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

The Sangamam event is slated to take place between November 16th and December 20th, 2022

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website
Follow us on

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University, will serve as a knowledge partner for 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam,', an initiative aimed at highlighting the academic, economic, social, and cultural similarities between Kashi in Uttar Pradesh and the state of Tamil Nadu.

The Sangamam event is slated to take place between November 16th and December 20th, 2022. As part of this month-long programme, it is planned to invite special guests from Tamil Nadu from 12 different clusters, including Art, Literature, Spirituality, and Education, to Kashi.

Read Also
Massive protests outside IIT Kharagpur as students demand director’s resignation over fellow’s...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IIT Madras students join Banaras Hindu University for ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

IIT Madras students join Banaras Hindu University for ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

Gujarat: Activists call for derecognition of uni as students report sexual assault

Gujarat: Activists call for derecognition of uni as students report sexual assault

Karnataka NEET counselling 2022: Registration date for UG NEET extended further

Karnataka NEET counselling 2022: Registration date for UG NEET extended further

Saving money as a student in UK city, Sheffield

Saving money as a student in UK city, Sheffield

MP govt ropes in 97 doctors to write Hindi textbooks for MBBS students

MP govt ropes in 97 doctors to write Hindi textbooks for MBBS students