IIT Madras students join Banaras Hindu University for ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University, will serve as a knowledge partner for 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam,', an initiative aimed at highlighting the academic, economic, social, and cultural similarities between Kashi in Uttar Pradesh and the state of Tamil Nadu.

The Sangamam event is slated to take place between November 16th and December 20th, 2022. As part of this month-long programme, it is planned to invite special guests from Tamil Nadu from 12 different clusters, including Art, Literature, Spirituality, and Education, to Kashi.