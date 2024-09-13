 Bengaluru Student Dies By Suicide After Mother Refuses To Buy Him Bike Due To Financial Constraints
Bengaluru Student Dies By Suicide After Mother Refuses To Buy Him Bike Due To Financial Constraints

Ayyappa, a 20-year-old student in Bengaluru, allegedly died by suicide after his mother refused his request for a new bike due to financial constraints. Unbeknownst to him, she had already made arrangements to purchase the bike.

Representative Image

Bengaluru: In an unexpected event, a 20-year-old student committed suicide on Wednesday, reportedly as a result of his mother denying him a new bike. The deceased student has been identified as Ayyappa, a report from The New Indian Express stated.

What Does The Report Say?

The victim's mother had been the family's only source of income since his father died approximately six years ago. His mother supported the family by working as a housekeeper.

The late student had been pleading with his mother to get him one for a few months because all of his friends rode bikes to college.

Unfortunately, the mother's limited funds prevented her from getting him a bike, so she asked him to wait. He did not know, though, that she had managed to get the bike paid for with Rs 50,000.

According to police sources, the victim was at home at six in the morning when his mother left for work. It was 4:30 pm when she got home and discovered her son hanging from the ceiling. The postmortem examination of the body took place in the mortuary of the Ambedkar Hospital.

About The Late Student

The deceased student was studying in Bengaluru after moving there from Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the student was a second-year B.Sc. student attending a private university in the city.

Further details are awaited shortly as the investigation is in progress.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

In Another News

In tragic news, a Chennai college student who was arrested by the local police several days prior during a "ganja raid" is alleged to have taken his own life by jumping from the fourth story of a Potheri area housing society.

Approximately 3,000 students from all over the nation were the target of a massive raid by Chennai police, which involved about 1,000 officers, at apartments close to SRM University in Potheri. Reports state that following the raid, the police detained 21 people, 19 of whom were students. The Hindu reported that the search, which covered almost 500 flats, started at 6 a.m. and ended at 10 a.m. From fifteen students at a private school, the police seized contraband.

