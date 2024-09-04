Chennai: Student Caught In 'Ganja Raid' Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 4th Floor Of Potheri Housing Society

X

In shocking news, a college student who was caught in a 'ganja raid' conducted by the local police a few days ago allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a housing society in the Potheri area late last night.

About the Raid

A few days ago, Chennai police conducted a massive raid involving around 1,000 cops at flats near SRM University in Potheri, targeting nearly 3,000 students from across the country. According to reports, the police arrested 21 individuals after the raid, including 19 students. As reported by The Hindu, the search began at 6 a.m. and concluded at 10 a.m., covering nearly 500 flats. The police recovered contraband from 15 students of a private institution.

During the raid, police found 500 grams of marijuana, six ganja-infused chocolates, 20 milliliters of ganja oil, five packets of bhang, one smoking pot, seven hookahs, and 6 kg of shisha (hookah powder).

11 Students Granted Bail

According to reports, a judicial magistrate on Sunday granted bail to 11 students who were arrested for possession of ganja.