Bengaluru girl wins EduPeer - Leysin scholarship worth USD 200,000

Manasi Dinesh, a student from Ryan International School, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru won the EduPeer -Leysin Scholarship worth USD 200,000. The scholarship will allow her to pursue her 11th and 12th in IB program at Leysin American School, Switzerland and covers the cost for two years.

Over 200 students had participated in the aptitude test, out of which 26 students from grade 10 were shortlisted for the semi-final round. Based on an essay about themselves and a video on a topic of their interest which ranged from quantum physics to gene splicing. Six finalists were chosen. The six talented grade 10 students were from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Meerut, and Durgapur.

The final interview round was conducted by the panel comprising of Chris Taylor, Dean of Academic learning, Melati Cattanach, Associate Director of financial aid, Tamara Yahfoufi, Associate Director of admissions, Leysin American School, Journalist Dilip D'souza and Hitesh Sharma, founder and CEO, EduPeer.

Manasi said "I am really glad to be the winner of the contest and encourage everyone to apply. It was an amazing experience to be a part of this contest and thanks to Edupeer for presenting me with this opportunity."

"We have had a wonderful and diverse group of students and are so happy to welcome our winner at Leysin American School. We had a great experience with EduPeer as always and are so happy with our collaboration," said Tamara Yahfoufi, Associate Director of admissions, Leysin American School.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:47 AM IST