FPJ-Ed | SPJIMR's SParc 2021: A platform for inspiration and lively stories

On November 19, 2021, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's- SPJIMR held its annual event called SParc. It comprised a series of talks and provides a platform for inspirational and lively stories.

SParc enabled people to share their courageous stories or simply talk about the life choices they made in under 10 minutes. The speakers present for this year were eminent personalities from varying professions. Abhilasha Mhatre, Former Captain of India Women's Kabaddi team, Dr. Anjali Chhabria, a Mental Health Ambassador, Swati Pakhare, a student who came up the hard way, and Stephen Charles Wei, another student at SPJIMR were some of those present for the talk.

The event started with Mrs Abhilasha Mhatre, who shared her journey about Kabaddi, followed by Dr Anjali Chhabria, who emphasized over mental health. While some speakers shared their motivational journeys, Swati Pakhare, shared a hard-hitting story about her childhood.

"My parent's divorce affected my education. It took time for me to adjust. Nothing was planned, how we were going to stay and how the education would be. Later, I got admission to a school. My principal doubted that I would pass 5th grade. I came from a village and suffered a major language barrier. But, I worked on myself and my language. I was good in academics and scored 3rd position in the 5th class. So, then I got the support I needed in my education,” she said.

More such inspirational stories were shared by the other speakers, fitting the theme of the event - Tales of courage and heart.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 08:39 AM IST