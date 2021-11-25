FPJ-Ed: NMIMS conducts online book talk on 'The Made in India Manager'

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) on Thursday had conducted a book talk on The Made in India Manager with Mr. R. Gopalakrishnan and Mr. Ranjan Banerjee, the authors of the book.

R. Gopalakrishnan is Executive in Residence, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Distinguished Professor, IIT Kharagpur. He is actively engaged in both instructional and inspirational speaking and has authored twelve books. Mr. Rajan Banerjee is Dean and Professor of BITS School of Management. Dr Banerjee has also taught at leading B-schools like the Carlson School, University of Minnesota, SMU Singapore, IIM Calcutta, European Business School, Germany and McQuairie University, Australia.

The book talk was conducted online and many management students attended the event. R. Gopalakrishnan and Mr. Rajan Banerjee shared their insights about the book and explained how well Indian Management individuals can do than that of the individuals belonging to developed nations.

While Mr R. Gopalakrishan talked about the history of Indian Management education, Mr. Rajan took students through a comparative analysis of foreigners and Indians.

Mr. R. Gopalakrishnan stated three very important points for the Management students, “Three ideas I want to leave you with, first, that we are traders and had a long tradition of trading, but we’re traders of ideas. Second, business enterprise management has had a long history in our country, compared to Britain, compared to Germany, compared to Japan, with the exception of the US compared to any other country. Third, we’ve had a long tradition of ‘isation’". Here he referred ‘isation’ as ‘Indianisation' of the administrative service’ tracing back to the times when government exams were democratized.

According to Mr. Rajan Banerjee, Indians grow up with ambiguity. “We grow up in a situation where large aspects of the system do not work. So much so that sometimes we are surprised when the system works. The presence of ambiguous situation is rising in the world and we Indians are better at dealing with ambiguity,” Mr. Rajan said.

The book talk was hosted by Dr. Sahajanand Kamat, Assistant professor at MPSTME Civil engineering Department, Mumbai NMIMS, and Ms. Saitejasvi Deshmukh, 4th year MBA Technology Management student.

