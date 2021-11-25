FPJ Ed | OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Registrations for 1000 Laboratory Technician posts to open from 1st Dec at osssc.gov.in-Check details here

The Government of Odisha has released the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission or OSSSC Recruitment 2021 notification on the official website. The recruitment notification has been released for the post of Laboratory Technician. Candidates can check more details on osssc.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the recruitment notice has been released for District cadre posts of Laboratory Technicians. It should also be noted that the post would be contractual and as per the OSSSC's official notification, aspirants can submit applications only through online mode.

Following are the important dates and other details of the recruitment process:

OSSSC Recruitment 2021 Important Dates

Online registration starts - December 1, 2021

Online registration ends - December 21, 2021

Candidates can submit application form from - December 1, 2021

Last date to submit online application form- December 25, 2021

Aspirants should keep a check on the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in for more updates. Candidates will be required to first register themselves with necessary details such as email id and password, once the application form is available on the official website. After this, they can fill the application form. Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the form for future reference.

The recruitment will take place in district establishments along with 7 medical colleges and hospitals that are under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.

As per the notice released by OSSSC, details regarding the district and category wise vacancies would be soon released on the official website.

Also, information with regards to the eligibility criteria, age, remuneration, pay scale would be soon made available on the official website by Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission.

With Input from Agencies

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:06 PM IST