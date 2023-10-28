Bar Council Revises AIBE Schedule; Details Inside

Representational image |

The All India Bar Examination-18 (AIBE 18) schedule has been amended by the Bar Council of India.

The online registration will now expire on November 10, 2023 in accordance with the updated schedule. November 11, 2023 is the deadline for paying for the exam online.

November 4 was the previous deadline for submitting the registrations. November 12, 2023 is the last day to make corrections to the registration form.

The period from November 25, 2023 to November 30, 2023 will see the release of the admit cards.

December 3, 2023 has been set aside for the test. The prior date of the exam was November 26.

The notification from the council also stated that the exam's passing percentage is set at 40% for students who are SC/ST or who are particularly abled, and at 45% for individuals who are General or OBC.

The Bar Council of India administers the All India Bar Examination twice a year as a certification test for recent law graduates who want to begin practicing law. The exam is administered as an open book exam in 50 cities across 140 centers. The purpose of the exam is to evaluate a candidate's analytical abilities as well as their fundamental level of knowledge. It also establishes the minimal standard for admission to the practice of law.

How to apply for AIBE 18 exam?

Go to the website - https://www.allindiabarexamination.com/

Click on the registration link available on home page.

A new page will pop up, wherein you will have to enter your email id.

You will have to fill the registration form for AIBE 18 by filling in the necessary details.

Put up the required documents, pay the fees via online mode.

Submit the form and get a printout.

