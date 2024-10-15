Bank Of Maharashtra Announces Recruitment For 600 Apprentices Across India, Check All Details; Direct Link To Apply Here

The Bank of Maharashtra

The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has announced a recruitment notification for the position of Apprentice, offering a total of 600 vacancies across various states. Below are the essential details regarding the recruitment process, including important dates, eligibility criteria, application procedure, and vacancy distribution.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: 14 October 2024

Last Date of Online Application: 24 October 2024

Vacancy Distribution

The vacancies are available in the following states:

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institute.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Stipend

The selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 9,000.

Application Procedure

Visit the official website of Bank of Maharashtra: bankofmaharashtra.in.

Click on ‘Careers’, then select ‘Current Openings’.

Find and click on ‘Online Application for Engagement of Apprentices, under Apprentices Act 1961 - Project 2024-25’.

Click on the ‘Apply Online’ option.

To register, choose ‘Click Here for New Registration’ and fill in your details.

Verify the information entered and proceed to save your application.

Fill out the remaining application form and verify all details.

Click on ‘COMPLETE REGISTRATION’.

Print the application for your records.

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC: Rs. 150/-

SC/ST: Rs. 100/-

PWD: No Fee

Make sure to complete your application before the deadline