'Balancing working hours alongside CAT 2022 preparations was a problem,' say 99 percentile candidates

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore(IIMB) announced the results of the Common Admission Test, CAT 2022, on December 21, at 5 pm.

According to the institute, 11 candidates have scored 100 percentile, out of which 10 are engineering students and one is a non-engineering student.

The candidates who scored 99 percentile found it difficult to balance their academics with their work but ended up scoring well.

“Sticking to the office deadlines along with preparations was a problem at times,” said Uttar Pradesh’s Vinayak Chaturvedi, who scored 99.95 percentile, and is working at a consultancy firm, ZS associates, in Pune.

Vinayak Chaturvedi - Uttar Pradesh topper who scored 99.95 percentile

Chaturvedi added that on some days he couldn’t give enough time for exam preparations.

Another topper Siddharth Agrawal, who owns an FMCG product start-up called Happy Pockets, mentioned that when he started taking his mock exams in June 2022, he left his job.

Siddharth Agrawal - Delhi topper who scored 99.94 percentile

“I realised that those 80-85 mock tests that I took, helped me the most,” said the Delhi-based topper, who scored 99.94 percentile.

A Unilever employee based out of Nagpur, Varun Agrawal, scored 99.59 percentile in CAT 2022. He said that he had to take out his free time to watch YouTube videos for preparations as he didn’t go to any coaching institute.

Nagpur-based Varun Agrawal who scored 99.59 percentile

Agrawal added, “Most days I had time in the evening to prepare for the exams and on some days I prepared in the afternoon.”

“Balancing my CAT prep with my office was tough, but it was all worth it,” said Vrushti Shah, who scored 99.34 percentile, and currently works in a finance company.

This year, the MBA entrance witnessed 22 candidates who scored 99.99 percentile, out of which only one candidate was female.

One of those candidates, Uttar Pradesh’s Risshi Agrawal, who is an IIT Delhi graduate, currently works as an associate analyst at a management consulting firm, Putnam.

Risshi Agrawal - Uttar Pradesh topper who scored 99.99 percentile

Risshi said, “I had to sacrifice my sleep while I was preparing for the exams as I also had to manage my office.”