 AYUSH NEET UG 2024: Round 1 Counselling Results Announced; Check Here
AACCC AYUSH counselling is conducted for 15% of All India Quota seats in government, central universities, national institutes, and private institutions, as well as 100% in deemed universities, to grant admission to Ayurvedic, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathic courses.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
AYUSH NEET UG 2024: Round 1 Counselling Results Announced; Check Here | Representational Pic

The results of the Ayurvedic, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathic National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (AYUSH NEET UG) 2024 round 1 seat allocation have been made public on the official website, aaccc.gov.in, by the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC). Applicants who registered for the counselling process can view the outcomes of their seat assignment by visiting the official website. Those who have been given a seat must report to the colleges where they will be assigned between September 6 and September 11, 2024.

How to check?

-Go to aaccc.gov.in, the AYUSH NEET UG official website.

-Find and click on the UG counselling link on the homepage.
-After being taken to a new page, look for the appropriate result link on the official portal's left side.
-The result PDF will open on the screen when you click the link.
-Look up your roll number or name.

article-image

-Print off or save the AYUSH NEET UG round 1 counselling PDF on your devices.

The AACCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling for admission to 15% AIQ seats: the first round, the second round, the third round, and the Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I and II). Seats that remain vacant after the third round will be filled through the online Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I & SVR-II) of AACCC-UG counselling.

AYUSH NEET UG 2024

The remaining 85 percent of state quota seats will be filled through AYUSH counselling in 2024 by the applicable state counselling agencies. A total of 52,720 seats will be offered to applicants through NEET AYUSH counselling 2024 at 914 BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS, and BNYS institutes.

