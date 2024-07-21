Australia’s Monash University VP Unveils What’s There For Indian Students

Vice President for International Engagement, Sunny Yang |

At a time when the new visa regulations of Australia have stirred a lot of controversy, Monash University’s newly appointed vice president for International Engagement, Sunny Yang, believes there is a lot on offer at her campus for Indian students and genuine international students will always receive support from the institution.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal (FPJ), Yang shared her vision for international student engagement.

FPJ: What opportunities does Monash University offer that attract Indian students?

Yang: The Global Immersion Guarantee (GIG) allows students to take part in life-changing funded experiences where they can travel to international destinations and learn how local leaders are addressing the challenges of our age. The Monash Innovation Guarantee (MIG) allows students to gain hands-on industry experience with organisations like the United Nations, Microsoft and Amnesty International, enhancing their resume and improving their future employability. Research, Experimentation and Discovery (RED) embeds research into a student's degree. This allows them to explore the cutting-edge research taking place across Monash University each day, to help them become a leader for tomorrow.

Additionally, Monash has developed long-term and sustainable transnational education partnerships with high-ranking university partners in India. Through a variety of models including credit transfer arrangements and dual award offerings, students can gain an internationally recognised Monash qualification much more affordably. These programmes allow students to study for one to two years of the programme at an Indian university before transferring to a Monash University campus to complete their program and graduate with a Monash qualification.

FPJ: How does Monash support Indian students?

Yang: We run pre-departure sessions virtually and in person across India. At these sessions, students and their parents can hear from current Indian students and alumni and learn valuable tips about life as a Monash student. If they are attending our Australian campuses they also learn about Australian culture. Once they arrive on campus, students are supported both academically and socially. Monash Connect Student Service Centres are located on each campus and support our students with administrative processes and access to other resources. The University offers free programmes to help students become savvy in Australian culture and further develop academic language skills. We provide a range of programmes for academic skills including academic English, academic writing, presentation skills, group work and study skills. This includes individual consultations with trained learning advisers to help students improve their assignments and academic writing.

FPJ: What accommodation options does Monash offer?

Yang: Monash Residential Services offers a wide range of on and off-campus accommodation options and support to international students. On-campus accommodation is available at many of our campuses in different styles from shared apartments, halls of residence and self-contained studio apartments. Our inclusive residential community enjoys weekly events and receives support from our live-in residential teams and 24/7 security assistance. Our off-campus options include Mannix College, located 50 metres from the Clayton campus, Monash University Preferred Student Accommodation, which offers a range of options in Melbourne CBD and neighbouring suburbs, and the Australian Homestay Network (AHN).

Read Also Monash University And IIT Hyderabad Launch Critical Minerals Research Hub

FPJ: How does Monash ensure international student safety and support?

Yang: Monash provides a safe environment in which our students can study, complete research, work and socialise. Students have access to an extensive range of wellbeing, social and support programmes like University Health Services and International Student Engagement. Security is available 24/7 to assist students by providing security escorts on campus, patrols on campus, security buses, crime prevention tips, personal safety plans, property protection advice, travel safety advice and information sessions.

FPJ: What’s Monash's response to Australia's international student cap and stricter visa rules?

Yang: Monash University has expressed concerns about capping international students, emphasising the need for sustainable growth. Monash advocates for a balanced approach that ensures the sector's integrity while protecting the reputation and economic value of high-quality public universities. We assist students in meeting the Genuine Temporary Entrant requirement by providing clear guidelines and support throughout the application process. We emphasise the importance of ensuring students' genuine intent to study and return home after their education.

FPJ: What can be the impact of the requirement of higher student bank balances for visas?

Yang: Monash University foresees that the increased required student bank balance for visa applications may pose challenges. We are supporting students by providing financial guidance and ensuring access to the necessary resources to meet this requirement.

FPJ: What are your thoughts on the potential student visa ban and its implications?

Yang: Monash University is concerned about the potential blanket ban on certain types of student visas. We believe this could negatively impact the sector and students, emphasising the need for balanced reforms that protect both the integrity of the system and the benefits of international education.

FPJ: What's next for Indian students at Monash University?

Yang: We have many future initiatives on the horizon at Monash. One that I’m particularly excited about is the continued expansion of The Monash Technology Precinct. The Precinct supports 115,000 jobs, making it the second-largest employment hub in Victoria outside of Melbourne’s CBD. The Precinct comprises more than 20,000 businesses. These include the Victorian Heart Hospital, The Australian Synchrotron, CSIRO and Moderna. Our partnership with Moderna comprises an AUD$3 million, five-year programme to drive advancements in messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) medicines. The Moderna facility is located in the Precinct and is expected to open late in 2024. It will be the world’s first mRNA production facility to be located on a university campus.

Read Also Monash University Appoints Sunny Yang As Vice-President For International Engagement

FPJ: Are you considering partnerships or collaborations with Indian institutions?

Yang: India’s new National Education Policy and the National Institute Ranking Framework have enabled Monash to create transnational education programmes and models that offer shared benefits with Indian higher education institutions.

The IITB-Monash Research Academy in Mumbai is an example of how we leverage interdisciplinary expertise to deliver impact. The Academy has graduated more than 240 PhD students, many of whom have been sponsored by Indian and Australian industries. Alumni from the academy have also founded start-ups in diverse areas, including Stem Cell Therapy, Energy Storage, Decarbonisation and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

We have credit transfer programmes with Indian institutions like NMIMS University, Vellore Institute of Technology and Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and joint double-Masters programmes with Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Jindal Global University.

Additionally, our flagship and award-winning Global Immersion Guarantee has seen more than 500 Monash students engage in projects in India.