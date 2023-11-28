 Assembly Polls 2023: Schools & Colleges Shut In Hyderabad on November 29, 30
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Schools and colleges to remain shut in Hyderabad | File (Representative Photo)

Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty has announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the district on November 29 and 30, 2023, in anticipation of the Telangana Assembly Elections.

"In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on November 29 and 30. Regular activities will resume on December 1," posted Durishetty on X. 

Beginning on December 1, all schools and colleges will return to their regular schedules. 

