PM Modi Inaugurates 5 New Schools at University of Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad | Official website

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five new buildings of Hyderabad University on Saturday, these are School of Economics, School of Mathematics & Statistics, School of Management Studies, Lecture Hall Complex – III, and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe). The PM inaugurated these structures virtually and the cost of these new architecture at the varsity is Rs. 81.27 crore. These Schools will help in realizing the goals set by the University for the upliftment of standards of higher education both in the region and the country as a whole.

According to the New Indian Express, the university administration said that the event will also contribute to the successful implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP). As per the report, the university has devised a strategic plan to augment the infrastructure to accommodate the growing population, fulfilling the needs and requirements of students by providing state-of-the-art facilities, enhancing students’ performance and improving their placement prospects, creating opportunities for excellence in traditional fields such as dance, music, and fine arts and expanding avenues for research and innovation.

The PM on Sunday announced the establishment of a central tribal university in Telangana's Mulugu at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

PM Modi in an official tweet on X, (formerly Twitter) said, "The cost of the project will be Rs 900 crore. The university will be named after the tribal goddesses— Samakka and Sarakka. “The setting up of a Central Tribal University in Mulugu district will benefit the youth, specially those from tribal communities."