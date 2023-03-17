Assam Paper leak: SEBA to conduct English exam on April 1

Assam Paper leak | Representative Pic

Assam: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will conduct the MIL and English (IL) exam on April 1, 2023.

Earlier the English (IL) and MIL including Assamese exam were scheduled for March 18 but were postponed due to ongoing investigation over paper leak in the state.

In addition to Assamese, the other MIL subjects are Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri, Hmar, Nepali, Mizo, Khasi, Garo, Karbi and Urdu.

Students study English (in lieu) instead of MIL Assamese in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

Uploading a notification of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), which conducts the exams, Pegu said the tests for all MIL and English (IL) have been rescheduled to April 1 from March 18.

This is the second time that a test of the class 10 state board examination exam had to be cancelled and rescheduled.

Education minister of Assam notified the public via twitter. He tweets, “SEBA has rescheduled the exam of all MIL/English (IL) subjects on April 1, 2023.”

SEBA has rescheduled the exam of all MIL/English (IL) subjects on 1st April, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on 18 March, 2023.@himantabiswa ⁦@CMOfficeAssam⁩ pic.twitter.com/2jcQrfVJaC — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 17, 2023

The exams were postponed after the accused who was caught leaking the general science paper, during interrogation confessed having leaked the Assamese paper as well.

The General science exam was also cancelled by the Assam Board following reports of question paper leak.

The Class 10 general science exam will now be conducted on March 30 and the revised exam date for Class 10 English (C1) paper for the students of JR Higher Secondary school, Ganigram examination centre is March 28, 2023.

(with inputs from PTI)