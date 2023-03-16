HSC paper leak case: Not just math, physics-chem papers also leaked

The purported leaked images of HSC Maths paper |

Mumbai: The Ahmednagar college that is being probed for allegedly leaking the HSC math paper also compromised the chemistry and physics question papers to help students score higher marks, a Mumbai crime branch official said on Wednesday. While the physics paper was shared with students on Feb 27, the chemistry paper was shared on March 1, each an hour before the exams.

The alleged malpractice came to light after Mumbai police scrutinised WhatsApp messages of a few students of Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College and questioned its principal and a few teachers arrested in the case, the official said, adding that money was taken from students in the name of fees before the exams.

Read Also HSC paper leak: 119 students received leaked math paper

While five persons have been arrested so far in the case, the owner of the college is absconding. More arrests are expected, he said.

The math paper was shared with 119 students associated with the college an hour before the exam time, he said. Later, physics and chemistry papers were also leaked.

The Mumbai police started its probe last month after a moderator found that a student at Dadar-based Dr Antonio D’Silva High School and Junior College got the math paper on his mobile phone before the exam.

The student apparently forwarded the question paper to his brother, an engineering student, and got the answers on his phone.