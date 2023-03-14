HSC paper leak: 119 students received leaked math paper

Maharashtra HSC Exam |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch probing the HSC exam paper leak case has got a list of 119 students who received the leaked Math paper an hour prior to the exam.

There were 337 students appearing for the exam at Matoshree Bhagubai Bhambre Agriculture and Science Junior College. While 119 were from the same college, 218 were from other examination centres.

Members of the HSC Divisional Board of Ahmednagar under scanner

Meanwhile, members of the HSC Divisional Board of Ahmednagar are also under the scanner as it was their responsibility to arrange for the distribution of papers at exam centres. The board also ensures that runners who approach the centres with papers are not from the same college. For this particular paper, though, a runner from Matoshree Bhagubai Bhambre College came to collect the set. As per the Crime Branch, the paper was opened midway and photos were taken for circulation.

A senior Crime Branch officer said legal opinion is being sought and rules are being cross-checked to fix the role and responsibility of the HSC Divisional Board members. Meanwhile, the police are also searching for the absconding owner of the junior college.

