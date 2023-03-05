HSC Maths Paper 'leak': Five people from Buldhana arrested

The purported leaked images of HSC Maths paper |

Mumbai: The Buldhana Police on Saturday arrested five people, including two teachers at a private school, for allegedly leaking parts of the Maths paper of the ongoing class 12 board exam 30 minutes before the test on Friday.

Three of the accused hail from Bhandari village the district's Sindkhed Raja Taluka, while the teachers live are residents of Shendurjan village in Sindkhed Raja and Kingaon Jattu village in the nearby Lonar taluka. The police, in a statement, said that they are probing if there are other people involved in the malpractice.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 5 and 6 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982 on Saturday following a complaint of paper leak by Rangnath Gawde, Block Education Officer, Panchayat Samiti, Sindkhed Raja. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is also investigating the matter.

However, the board has said that there won't be any re-test of Maths paper as it didn't find the purported leak to be widespread. It also said that the students had entered their exam centres for the 11 am Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) paper before the images were out on social media at 10:30 am.

The alleged incident has occurred despite the stringent measures put in place by the state government to curb cheating and other malpractices during the first comprehensive board exams after Covid-19 pandemic that started on February 2. While last year, the candidates took the test at their own schools, this time they were allotted different exam centres, as is the norm.

Last week, The Pune Zilla Parishad flying squad detected a case of mass copying at Jawahar Vidyalaya and junior college in Kedgaon, Daund. an FIR was against nine teachers at a Pune school who allegedly aided and abetted mass cheating in the physics exam.