 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Scooters To 11,250 Top-Scoring Students Under Merit Award Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Scooters To 11,250 Top-Scoring Students Under Merit Award Scheme

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Scooters To 11,250 Top-Scoring Students Under Merit Award Scheme

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed scooters to 11,250 top-scoring higher secondary students under the revised Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award scheme. While beneficiaries dropped from last year, the new Nijut Moina scheme supports over five lakh girls, with plans to launch a similar scheme for boys. Sarma highlighted Assam’s growing education infrastructure & urged road safety & positivity.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Scooters To 11,250 Top-Scoring Students Under Merit Award Scheme | ANI

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed scooters to 11,250 students who secured over 80 per cent marks in the higher secondary examinations this year.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Sarma said the government has made "small changes" in the implementation of the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award, under which scooters are given to meritorious students.

Due to these changes, the number of beneficiaries fell to 11,250 from 48,673 last year, he said.

However, the chief minister added that the Nijut Moina scheme now covers more than five lakh girls.

FPJ Shorts
SM REITs Market In India To Climb $75 Billion, Drawing From 500 Million Square Feet Of Eligible Office, Logistics & Retail Assets
SM REITs Market In India To Climb $75 Billion, Drawing From 500 Million Square Feet Of Eligible Office, Logistics & Retail Assets
Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Major Irregularities In State Education Department, Seeks CBI Probe
Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Major Irregularities In State Education Department, Seeks CBI Probe
NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here
NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns MLAs Against Misusing Ladki Bahini Scheme References In State Assembly
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns MLAs Against Misusing Ladki Bahini Scheme References In State Assembly
Read Also
ABVP Demands Student Union Elections Across All Universities, Including In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

"To inspire boys in their studies, a new scheme like 'Nijut Moina' will be introduced on January 1. This will help build a stronger academic environment in Assam," he said.

Of the 11,250 students who received scooters this year, 6,860 are girls and the rest boys.

Sarma said the state government has provided scooters to 1,86,442 students under the merit award scheme between 2017-18 and 2024-25, spending over Rs 1,043 crore.

The chief minister urged the recipients to follow two "golden rules" of road safety - not to ride the scooter until they obtain a driving licence and to wear a helmet every time they ride.

Read Also
Haryana Cabinet Approves New Merit-Based Teacher Transfer Policy For Fairness & Transparency
article-image

He also advised students to think positive.

"Students who indulge in negativity often drift from the right path and eventually fall into the trap of criminal mentality, while those with a positive mindset show strong self-confidence," Sarma said.

Highlighting the state's development in the education and health sectors, Sarma said Assam now has over 25 medical colleges, of which 15 are functional, and 10 are under various stages of construction.

He said that the number of medical seats now stands at 2,000 and it would reach 5,000 by 2030.

Read Also
DU SOL Releases Admit Card 2025 for 2nd, 3rd Year Students At sol.du.ac.in; Check Steps To Download
article-image

"Gone are the days when students from Assam had to travel to cities like Pune for higher studies because the state lacked universities," he said.

Assam now has two central universities, 25-26 state universities that are either functional or under construction, and nearly 30 engineering colleges, including IIT Guwahati and NIT Silchar, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Major Irregularities In State Education...

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Major Irregularities In State Education...

NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here

NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here

Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Get Robotics Labs As State Rolls Out New STEM Education Initiative

Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Get Robotics Labs As State Rolls Out New STEM Education Initiative

Maharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Teacher Suspended For Dancing Drunk In Classroom

Maharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Teacher Suspended For Dancing Drunk In Classroom

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Scooters To 11,250 Top-Scoring Students Under Merit Award...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Scooters To 11,250 Top-Scoring Students Under Merit Award...