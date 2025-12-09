 ABVP Demands Student Union Elections Across All Universities, Including In Madhya Pradesh
ABVP Demands Student Union Elections Across All Universities, Including In Madhya Pradesh

The ABVP has demanded that student union elections be held in every university across India, emphasizing their importance for nurturing new leadership. They urged Madhya Pradesh to conduct these elections in 2026 despite concerns about campus disturbances. The ABVP is also raising awareness about voter roll revision and plans to organize 'Vande Mataram' events nationwide.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
ABVP Demands Student Union Elections Across All Universities, Including Madhya Pradesh |

Indore: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday demanded that student union elections be held in every university in the country to facilitate emergence of new leadership from these higher education campuses.

A senior office-bearer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated organisation said student union elections must be conducted in Madhya Pradesh next year any cost.

"Not only in Madhya Pradesh, but student union elections should be conducted in all universities across the country. We have raised this demand before the Centre and we are raising the same demand before the state government," ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki told reporters in Indore.

Elections to student unions would help new leadership to emerge through education campuses and benefit society, he argued.

Solanki said, "Some governments feel student union elections can vitiate the atmosphere of academic campuses and that unpleasant incidents could lead to disorder. But, we believe the administration must make adequate arrangements to prevent such incidents." The ABVP leader opined that when student union elections are being held in prestigious institutions such as the Delhi University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University, why the administration in Madhya Pradesh feels "unequipped" to conduct them.

"Our demand is that student union elections be conducted in Madhya Pradesh in 2026 no matter what," Solanki insisted.

Responding to a question, he asserted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, currently underway in a clutch of states and Union Territories, is an essential step for "purification" of voter lists and the ABVP is creating awareness about the exercise among people in this regard.

The ABVP, which has about 77 lakh members, will organise collective singing of 'Vande Mataram' in every educational campus across the country to mark 150 years of the national song's composition, Solanki maintained.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

