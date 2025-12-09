Haryana Cabinet Approves New Merit-Based Teacher Transfer Policy For Fairness & Transparency | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chandigarh: The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved a new Cadre Change Policy for district teachers to make transfers fair, transparent and easy.

About The Decision

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here, an official statement said.

The new policy replaces the 2018 rules and will use a merit-based, technology-driven system for voluntary transfers of primary teachers (PRT/JBT), head teachers and classical and vernacular teachers.

Teachers will get their new postings before April 1, 2026.

The policy considers issues like difficult postings, location problems and a fair distribution of teachers.

Merit points will mainly be based on age (up to 60 points).

There are extra points (up to 20) for women teachers and special categories, such as differently-abled teachers, those with serious illnesses, widows, divorcees, unmarried teachers over 40, spouses of military staff and parents of differently-abled children.

Teachers with major penalties will lose 10 points.

A special category of teachers will get 80 points. This includes teachers retiring within 12 months, seriously-ill teachers, teachers with more than 70 per cent disability and widowed teachers with children aged below 10 years.

Transfers will not be allowed from districts with staff below 95 per cent of the required numbers. The teachers recruited for Mewat in Nuh district cannot move out.

The policy also allows teachers to raise complaints within five days of the issuance of transfer orders, which will be solved in three days by a special committee.

Pending cases under the old policy will continue under the 2018 rules.

