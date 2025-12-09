 CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Exam On Dec 18
NTA has released the CSIR UGC NET 2025 advance exam city slip for the December 18 exam. The exam will be held in two shifts for Life Sciences, Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip: The CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025 advance exam city slip has been made available by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. The test city slip is available for download on the official CSIR UGC NET website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, for those who wish to take the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination in December 2025.

Direct link for the official announcement

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip: Important dates

Exam Date: December 18, 2025

First Shift Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Subjects:

- Life Sciences

- Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sciences

Second Shift Time: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Subjects:

- Chemical Sciences

- Mathematical Sciences

- Physical Sciences

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip: Steps to download exam city slip

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the advance city slip:

Step 1: Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in, the CSIR UGC NET's official website.

Step 2: On the home site, select the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025 advance exam city slip link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your exam city slip will appear when you click submit.

Step 5: Examine and download the exam city slip.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to download the advance city slip

If a candidate has trouble downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, they can email csirnet@nta.ac.in or call the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000.

