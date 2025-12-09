 DU SOL Releases Admit Card 2025 for 2nd, 3rd Year Students At sol.du.ac.in; Check Steps To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU SOL Releases Admit Card 2025 for 2nd, 3rd Year Students At sol.du.ac.in; Check Steps To Download

DU SOL Releases Admit Card 2025 for 2nd, 3rd Year Students At sol.du.ac.in; Check Steps To Download

DU SOL has released the Admit Card 2025 for second, third, and former-year students. Candidates appearing for upcoming exams can download their hall pass from sol.du.ac.in by logging in with their credentials.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 09:38 AM IST
article-image

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: The DU SOL Admit Card 2025 for second, third, and former students has been made available by the Delhi University School of Open Learning. Candidates who plan to take the second and third year exams can download their hall passes from DU SOL's official website at sol.du.ac.in.

The university will not mail or courier paper copies of its DU SOL hall passes; therefore candidates must download them from the website. It is recommended that students save paper copies and digital files for future use.

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can use the instructions listed below to download their admission card:

FPJ Shorts
Jolla Phone With Privacy-Centric Features, Sailfish OS Launched: Pre-Orders Surpass Target
Jolla Phone With Privacy-Centric Features, Sailfish OS Launched: Pre-Orders Surpass Target
Tyla Makes Indian Fans Go Gaga Over Her Saree-Inspired Bejewelled Ensemble Hand-Stitched By Nancy Tyagi In Mumbai
Tyla Makes Indian Fans Go Gaga Over Her Saree-Inspired Bejewelled Ensemble Hand-Stitched By Nancy Tyagi In Mumbai
BJP–Shinde Sena Truce On Cards? After Weeks Of Clashes, Shinde & Fadnavis Resolve Differences In Late Night Meet, Ahead Of Mumbai & Thane Civic Polls: Report
BJP–Shinde Sena Truce On Cards? After Weeks Of Clashes, Shinde & Fadnavis Resolve Differences In Late Night Meet, Ahead Of Mumbai & Thane Civic Polls: Report
The Family Man 3 Writer Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, 'A Creepy BDSM Variant Of Deshbhakti...'
The Family Man 3 Writer Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, 'A Creepy BDSM Variant Of Deshbhakti...'

Step 1: Go to sol.du.ac.in, the official DU SOL website.

Step 2: On the front site, click the DU SOL Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your hall pass will appear after you click publish.

Step 5: Examine and download the hall pass.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to download admit card

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Roll number and enrollment number

Course and year (2nd/3rd/former)

Subjects and exam codes

Exam schedule (date and time)

Examination centre name and address

Photograph and signature of the student

Important exam-day instructions

To enter the testing facility, you must have the DU SOL admit card. On exam day, students are required to provide a printed copy and a legitimate form of identification.

Students have been advised by university officials to confirm all details and report any inconsistencies right once by calling the specified helpline lines.

Candidates can visit Delhi University's official website for further information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Out Now On ssc.gov.in; Raise Objections By Dec 11

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Out Now On ssc.gov.in; Raise Objections By Dec 11

DU SOL Releases Admit Card 2025 for 2nd, 3rd Year Students At sol.du.ac.in; Check Steps To Download

DU SOL Releases Admit Card 2025 for 2nd, 3rd Year Students At sol.du.ac.in; Check Steps To Download

Bhiwandi News: Teachers’ Union Seeks Amendments To RTE Act, Warns Of School Closures And Job...

Bhiwandi News: Teachers’ Union Seeks Amendments To RTE Act, Warns Of School Closures And Job...

SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 Issued; Check Details Here

SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 Issued; Check Details Here

Australia’s UNSW Sydney Gets UGC Nod To Open Campus In Bengaluru; First Classes To Begin August...

Australia’s UNSW Sydney Gets UGC Nod To Open Campus In Bengaluru; First Classes To Begin August...