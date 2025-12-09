DU SOL Releases Admit Card 2025 for 2nd, 3rd Year Students At sol.du.ac.in; Check Steps To Download

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: The DU SOL Admit Card 2025 for second, third, and former students has been made available by the Delhi University School of Open Learning. Candidates who plan to take the second and third year exams can download their hall passes from DU SOL's official website at sol.du.ac.in.

The university will not mail or courier paper copies of its DU SOL hall passes; therefore candidates must download them from the website. It is recommended that students save paper copies and digital files for future use.

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can use the instructions listed below to download their admission card:

Step 1: Go to sol.du.ac.in, the official DU SOL website.

Step 2: On the front site, click the DU SOL Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your hall pass will appear after you click publish.

Step 5: Examine and download the hall pass.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to download admit card

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Roll number and enrollment number

Course and year (2nd/3rd/former)

Subjects and exam codes

Exam schedule (date and time)

Examination centre name and address

Photograph and signature of the student

Important exam-day instructions

To enter the testing facility, you must have the DU SOL admit card. On exam day, students are required to provide a printed copy and a legitimate form of identification.

Students have been advised by university officials to confirm all details and report any inconsistencies right once by calling the specified helpline lines.

Candidates can visit Delhi University's official website for further information.