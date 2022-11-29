Assam: 18 suspended in Dibrugarh ragging case

Dibrugarh: The Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh has suspended two students for allegedly ragging a Post Graduation (PG) student of the University's Commerce department.

The PG student, Anand Sharma, was critically injured after he reportedly jumped off the second floor of the hostel building to save himself from the alleged brutal assault by seniors of the University. He was then immediately rushed to a private hospital. Dibrugarh University has suspended 18 students involved in the ragging of Anand Sharma.

An official order dated November 21 read that the college management on the basis of the report of its Anti Ragging Committee had found the accused persons-- Dr Sayan Mukherjee and Dr Saket Saraf-- both the students of the 2021-22 batch, guilty of harassing junior PG students mentally as well as physically.

Earlier on Monday, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu informed that he had ordered a Magisterial inquiry into a similar incident of ragging at the Dibrugarh University and Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sanghamitra Baruah will lead the inquiry.



Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa tweeted, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care".