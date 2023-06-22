Asia Rankings 2023: 18 Indian Universities in Top 200 Times Higher Education List; Check Top 10 Here

Asia Rankings 2023 | THE

Times Higher Education’s (THE) Asia university rankings 2023 is out and 18 Indian universities are into the top 200 list. Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is the highest ranked institute among Indian Universities. The Institute's overall ranking in Asia is at 48th position fallen by six positions compared to last year. Last year the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, was the only institute to make the top-50 list with 42 rank.

Tsinghua University in China has topped the ranking and has retained its top spot for the fourth year in a row. In second place is Peking University, in China, which is second for the fourth year in a row too. Taking third place is the National University of Singapore, which has also maintained its position for the fourth consecutive year.

Top 10 Indian Universities in the list are:

Indian Institute of Science (IISc): 48th Rank

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research: 68th Rank

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Mgt Sciences: 77th Rank

Mahatma Gandhi University: 95th rank

International Institute of Information Technology: 106th Rank

Alagappa University: 111th Rank

Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences: 113th Rank

Jamia Millia Islamia: 128th rank

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar: 131st Rank

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi: 137th Rank

In the year 2022, The JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research made its debut with 65th rank, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar at 68th and IIT Indore at 87th rank, respectively. This year a few Indian universities have not been able to made it to the top 200 list including Banaras Hindu University (153rd rank in 2022), Jawaharlal Nehru University (167th in 2022), IIT Indore (87th in 2022), IIT Gandhinagar (120th last year), and Delhi Technological University (149th last year). These universities did score well in the latest NIRF Ranking though.

According to the Times Higher Education, three Asian countries currently have a higher score than the world average: Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and China. Other nations, such as Pakistan, still rank below the world average but have seen a boost over recent years. The only country to have recorded a dip is Japan.

When looking at the top six ­subjects for citation scores in certain countries, we can see that the region tends towards science and social science subjects as opposed to arts and humanities. The business and economics research coming out of the region is particularly highly cited, as is work on computer science and engineering.

Top 10 Universities in Asia 2023 with their (scores)

Tsinghua University, China (88.22)

Peking University, China (87.83)

National University of Singapore Singapore (87.24)

University of Hong Kong Hong Kong (80.15)

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Singapore (79.26)

Chinese University of Hong Kong (76.17)

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (75.38)

The University of Tokyo, Japan (75.0)

Fudan University, China (73.4)

Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China (73.4)