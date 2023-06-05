IIT- Madras, Delhi, Bombay secure top 3 position under engineering category: NIRF Ranking 2023

IIT Madras | File

The eighth edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released today by the Ministry of Education in New Delhi. NIRF has released the ranking of around 8,686 Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) which participated in the ranking exercise. The NIRF Rankings 2023 can be viewed on the official website of the ranking system at nirfindia.org.

This year under the Engineering category, Indian Institute of Technology Madras has secured the first rank same as last year. The second position was held by IIT Delhi and at 3rd is IIT Bombay.

Meanwhile IIT Kanpur has retained its no. 4 position from last year's NIRF ranking.

This year IIT Roorkee has marked its presence under the top 5 list, However last year it was at 6th position.

This year Amongst the top 10 Rank, Jadavpur University, Kolkata is the new entrance. Last year at 10th Spot was National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Best engineering college

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

10. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

In NIRF Ranking 2022, the first five spots remained the same as the 2021 rankings. With IIT Madras at the top position, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.

IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur too retained their previous years’ rankings of fourth and fifth spot from the year 2021, and IIT Roorkee at sixth, followed by IIT Guwahati at the seventh position.